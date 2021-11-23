UN Libya envoy bows out as presidential vote approaches

NEW YORK (AP) — The United Nations’ top envoy for Libya is resigning weeks ahead of presidential elections seen as critical to the country’s stability after nearly a decade of chaos. U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said Tuesday that Jan Kubis decided to step down. He held the job for just 10 months. The presidential vote is set for Dec. 24. Dujarric says the U.N. is working as quickly as possible to fill the position. He didn’t give a reason for the envoy’s departure. Kubis is a former Slovak foreign minister who previously held high-level U.N. posts in Iraq and Afghanistan.