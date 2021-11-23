Timeline extended for resettling Afghan refugees in Indiana

By CASEY SMITH

Associated Press/Report for America

EDINBURGH, Ind. (AP) — Federal officials are pushing back their timeline to resettle roughly 4,100 Afghan refugees who are still at the Indiana National Guard’s Camp Atterbury training post more than two months after they arrived there. Aaron Batt, Department of Homeland Security coordinator for Operation Allies Welcome, said during a news conference Tuesday that limited resettlement agency resources and the coronavirus pandemic have delayed resettlement efforts. Officials previously said their goal was for refugees to be permanently resettled by early November. The new goal is for all remaining refugees to receive resettlement assignments by the end of the year, although Batt said the holiday season and winter weather events could push the timeframe back to early 2022.