Russia, China sign roadmap for closer military cooperation

By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV

Associated Press

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s defense chief has signed a roadmap for closer military ties with China, pointing to increasingly frequent U.S. strategic bomber flights near both countries’ borders. Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and his Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe hailed a series of maneuvers that involved Russian and Chinese warplanes and navy ships and signed a roadmap for military cooperation for 2021-2025. Shoigu and Wei “expressed a shared interest in stepping up strategic military exercises and joint patrols by Russia and China,” the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement following Tuesday’s video call. Russia has sought to expand ties with China as its relations with the West sank to post-Cold War lows after Moscow’s 2014 annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea.