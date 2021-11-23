Lebanon’s interior minister: crisis with Gulf could worsen

By SARAH EL DEEB

Associated Press

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s interior minister says that every delay in resolving the diplomatic crisis with Gulf nations threatens to affect the lives of more Lebanese already reeling from a massive economic crisis. Bassam Mawlawi tells The Associated Press that resolving the crisis begins with the resignation of the Cabinet minister whose comments sparked the ire of Saudi Arabia, calling it long overdue. Saudi Arabia, a traditional ally of Lebanon, withdrew its ambassador and asked the Lebanese envoy to leave last month following televised comments by Lebanon’s information minister. He said the war in Yemen was futile and called it an aggression by the Saudi-led coalition.