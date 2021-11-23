Jury in Ahmaud Arbery death set for 2nd day of deliberations

By RUSS BYNUM

Associated Press

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Jury deliberations are set to continue for a second day in the trial of three white man charged with the killing of Ahmaud Arbery in coastal Georgia. The mostly white jury spent about six hours deliberating Tuesday before adjourning without a verdict. They are to resume Wednesday morning, weighing murder charges against father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan. The McMichaels said they suspected Arbery was a burglar when they chased him past their home in February 2020. Bryan joined the chase and recorded cellphone video of Travis McMichael killing Arbery with a shotgun. Travis McMichael testified he fired in self defense.