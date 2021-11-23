Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 5:11 PM

Joanne Shenandoah, celebrated Native American singer, dies

KION

The Associated Press

The celebrated Native American singer-songwriter Joanne Shenandoah has died. She was 63. The Native American Music Awards & Association says on its website that Shenandoah died Monday night in Scottsdale, Arizona, after complications of abdominal bleeding. Shenandoah was a member of the Wolf Clan of the Oneida Nation. She grew up in central New York state. She won 14 Native American Music Awards, the most for a single artist. She was among the artists who contributed to “Sacred Ground: A Tribute to Mother Earth,” which won the Grammy award for Best Native American music album in 2006, and was nominated twice for Grammys for her own recordings.

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content