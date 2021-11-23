Israeli airstrike on central Syria leaves 2 dead, 7 wounded

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syria’s military says Israeli warplanes attacked some army positions in the country’s central region leaving two civilians dead and seven people wounded, six of them soldiers. The unnamed military official was quoted by state media as saying that the Israeli warplanes fired their missiles early Wednesday while flying over neighboring Lebanon’s airspace. Israel has staged hundreds of strikes on targets inside government-controlled Syria over the years but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations. Israel has acknowledged, however, that it is targeting bases of Iran-allied militias, such as Lebanon’s Hezbollah group that has fighters deployed in Syria.