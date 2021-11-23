EXPLAINER: What instructions did jury get in Arbery death?

By KATE BRUMBACK

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Before the jurors in the trial of the three men charged in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery retired to the jury room to begin their deliberations, the judge read them specific instructions on the law that’s applicable to this case. The jury instructions were carefully put together with input from the lawyers for the defense and prosecution, each side trying to make sure instructions on the parts of the law that support its case were included. There must be at least some evidence admitted during the trial that supports the applicability of a given law for it to be included in the jury instructions.