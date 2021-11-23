Defrocked Cardinal McCarrick named in sex abuse lawsuit

By DAVID PORTER

Associated Press

Defrocked Cardinal Theodore McCarrick is facing another sexual abuse lawsuit, from a man who claims McCarrick abused him in the 1980s when McCarrick was serving in New Jersey. Plaintiff Michael Reading alleges McCarrick engaged in sexual contact with him in 1986 while on a trip to the New Jersey shore. The alleged abuse occurred around the time McCarrick ordained Reading as a priest. The claims come as a two-year window nears completion for people to file abuse lawsuits regardless of how far back the alleged abuse occurred. An attorney representing McCarrick declined comment Tuesday. McCarrick faces several lawsuits in New Jersey as well as criminal charges in Massachusetts.