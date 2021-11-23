AP source: US delisting Colombia rebels as terror group

By LISA MASCARO and ELLEN KNICKMEYER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has notified Congress it is delisting Colombia’s largest guerrilla group as a terrorist organization. That’s according to a congressional aide granted anonymity to discuss the situation with The Associated Press. State Department spokesman Ned Price confirmed Tuesday that the administration had notified Congress of a step it was taking on the guerrilla group, but Price refused to say what that action was. The group is the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia. It’s known as FARC. The guerrilla group waged a half-century of attacks, kidnappings and assassinations before signing a peace deal in 2016.