UK’s Johnson tries to woo businesses, praises Peppa Pig

By JILL LAWLESS

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Prime Minister Boris Johnson has hailed preschool favorite Peppa Pig as an inspiring model for the U.K. economy. Johnson told a conference of business group the Confederation of British Industry on Monday that he would champion a green industrial revolution for Britain. During a rambling speech in which he also quoted Lenin and referred to the biblical story of Moses, Johnson recounted his visit to Peppa Pig World, a theme park dedicated to the animated character. Johnson said Peppa Pig was a symbol of “the power of U.K. creativity” that had been exported to 180 countries and spawned theme parks in the U.S. and China as well as in England.