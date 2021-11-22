Sudan doctors: 41 dead, hospitals targeted since coup

CAIRO (AP) — A Sudanese doctors’ group says that the country’s security forces have targeted hospitals and prevented injured protesters from getting treatment since top generals initiated a coup last month. In a statement Monday, The United Office of Sudanese Doctors said security forces have stopped ambulances carrying injured protesters from reaching hospitals, entered emergency rooms, arrested patients, and fired tear gas inside at least two hospitals in the country’s capital since the Oct. 25 coup. At least 41 protesters have been killed in anti-coup protests in Sudan since generals deposed the country’s civilian government, according to a doctors’ tally.