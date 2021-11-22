Study: Warmer summers worsen tick infestations for US moose

By JOHN FLESHER

AP Environmental Writer

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — It’s a ghastly sight: ticks by tens of thousands burrowed into a moose’s broad body and sucking its lifeblood. Winter tick infestation is common with moose across the northern U.S. And a study released Monday says climate change may make it worse. It’s based on observation of moose at Michigan’s Isle Royale National Park. Scientists with Michigan Technological University say higher summer temperatures are quickening the development of tick eggs and boosting the number that hatch. Moose can lose much of their bristly fur rubbing against trees to get rid of ticks. Infestation also makes them anemic and less able to reproduce.