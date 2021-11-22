Russian admiral: Kursk disaster caused by NATO sub

By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV

Associated Press

MOSCOW (AP) — A retired Russian admiral has alleged that the 2000 Kursk submarine disaster was caused by a collision with a NATO sub, an unproven claim that defies the official conclusion that the country’s worst post-Soviet naval catastrophe was triggered by a faulty torpedo. Adm. Retired Vyacheslav Popov, who was the commander of Russia’s Northern Fleet when the Kursk exploded and sank during naval maneuvers in the Barents Sea, charged that the NATO submarine inadvertently bumped into the Kursk while shadowing it at close distance. The Kursk sank on Aug. 12, 2000, after suffering two powerful explosions. An official probe pointed to an explosive propellant that leaked from a faulty torpedo as the cause of the catastrophe.