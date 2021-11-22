Locals gather to pay respects to longtime British lawmaker

By PAN PYLAS

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Hundreds of residents in the southeast English coastal resort of Southend have paid their respects to their longtime member of Parliament. David Amess was stabbed to death last month while meeting with his constituents. Amess’ coffin was taken by a horse-drawn hearse after a funeral service in a local church for a procession around the constituency he had represented since 1997. The 69-year-old Amess was attacked around midday on Oct. 15 during his weekly constituency meeting in a church in Leigh-on-Sea around 40 miles (60 kilometers) east of London. The father-of-five suffered multiple stab wounds. Paramedics tried without success to save him. His attacker is due to face trial next year.