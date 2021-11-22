Lebanon receives Beirut blast satellite images from Russia

MOSCOW (AP) — Lebanon’s Foreign Minister says his country has received from Russia satellite images of the Port of Beirut on the day of last year’s devastating blast, which he says could help figure out what happened. Abdallah Bouhabib is visiting Moscow. He spoke Monday after a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov. Russia’s space agency Roscosmos said it would provide the satellite images after a request from Lebanese President Michel Aoun. Lavrov said the images showed the port of Beirut before the blast and also the scene after the blast. He said he hoped Lebanon determines the blast’s cause, as the issue has become a major political irritant in the small country.