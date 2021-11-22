Judge dismisses charges against leaders of veterans’ home

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts judge has dismissed criminal neglect charges against two former leaders of a veterans’ home where nearly 80 veterans died after contracting the coronavirus, saying there was a lack of evidence that the leaders’ actions led to any deaths. The Hampden Superior Court judge released the decision Monday. Former Holyoke Soldiers’ Home Superintendent Bennett Walsh and former Medical Director Dr. David Clinton were indicted last year. Authorities say they placed residents who were positive for the coronavirus in the same space as those without symptoms. A spokesperson for state Attorney General Maura Healey says the office is disappointed and may appeal.