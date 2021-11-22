India anti-terror agency arrests prominent Kashmir activist

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — India’s counter-terrorism investigating agency has arrested a prominent human rights activist in Indian-controlled Kashmir. The National Investigation Agency raided the home and office of Khurram Parvez before arresting him, his wife said. An official memo provided to his family said he was arrested under several sections of India’s anti-terror law. Parvez is the program coordinator of the rights group Jammu and Kashmir Coalition of Civil Society, which has written reports about violence involving some of the hundreds of thousands of Indian troops in the region. Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan. Both claim it in its entirety.