French military denies injuring protesters in Burkina Faso

By SAM MEDNICK

Associated Press

KAYA, Burkina Faso (AP) — The French military has denied injuring civilians in Burkina Faso when firing warning shots to disperse protesters who had blocked its military convoy. Many people in Burkina Faso are angry that the former colonial power is not doing more to protect them in the West African country’s five-year fight against jihadists, which has left thousands dead and displaced more than 1.4 million people. This came to a head when a French military convoy was stopped in the central city of Kaya as it headed to the neighboring country of Niger. A crowd surrounded the convoy refusing to let it move, calling on the French soldiers to do more to protect them.