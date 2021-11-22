Blaze at nursing home in Bulgaria kills 9; cause unknown

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Nine people have died after a fire swept through a nursing home in eastern Bulgaria on Monday. Officials say an old school building in the eastern village of Royak that was transformed into a nursing home caught fire at 6 p.m. while dozens of residents were preparing for dinner. Fire inspector Tihomir Totev told reporters that nine people died out of the 58 in the home at the time. He said most residents had to be evacuated from the building and some received medical treatment for smoke inhalation. The cause of the fire is not yet known but officials say an investigation will be launched.