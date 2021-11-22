Alaska man pleads not guilty to threatening 2 US senators

By MARK THIESSSEN

Associated Press

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A rural Alaska man charged with threatening the lives of Alaska’s two U.S. senators has pleaded not guilty. Jay Allen Johnson’s attorney entered the plea on behalf of his client Monday during an arraignment in U.S. District Court in Fairbanks. Johnson was arraigned after being indicted by a grand jury last week on six counts including threatening to murder a U.S. official, felon in possession of firearms, threatening to destroy property by fire and threatening interstate communications. The government is also seeking to confiscate seven firearms found on his rural Alaska property because he is a felon who is not legally allowed to possess firearms.