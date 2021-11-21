Tunisian trial shines light on use of military courts

By FRANCESCA EBEL

Associated Press

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — A 40-year-old Tunisian computer engineer turned corruption fighter will stand trial again in a military court Monday. He is accused of insulting the presidency and defaming the army. It is the latest in a series of trials that shine a light on Tunisia’s use of military courts to push through convictions against civilians. Rights groups say the practice has accelerated since Saied’s seizure of power in July and they warn that its use further threatens hard-won freedoms amid Tunisia’s democratic backsliding. The charges Yassine Ayari faces relate to Facebook posts in which he criticized President Kais Saied. He called him a “pharaoh” and his measures a “military coup.”