Taxi driver hurt in UK blast says it’s a miracle he’s alive

LONDON (AP) — A taxi driver injured when his passenger’s homemade bomb exploded in the northwest England city of Liverpool says it’s a “miracle” he is alive. In a message issued through the police, David Perry said he was “so thankful that no one else was injured in such an evil act.” British police have called the Nov. 14 explosion a terrorist act and are trying to determine the motive of the bomber, Emad Al Swealmeen. The attacker died in the blast outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital. Perry managed to get out of the vehicle before it was consumed by flames. The driver said Sunday he was “overwhelmed” by the good wishes and generosity he had received after the attack.