More than 20 injured when SUV plows into Christmas parade

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — More than 20 people were injured when an SUV plowed into a Christmas parade in the Milwaukee suburb of Waukesha on Sunday, the city’s police chief says. Chief Dan Thompson said the investigation is ongoing, but that a “suspect vehicle” was recovered. Thompson said some of those injured were taken by police to hospitals, and others were taken by family members. Police in Waukesha are urging people to avoid the downtown area. A live video feed of the parade from the city of Waukesha, as well as videos taken by parade attendees, showed a red SUV breaking through barriers and speeding into the roadway where the parade was taking place.