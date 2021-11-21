Pope to young people: We need you to protect environment

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has praised young people for their efforts to protect the Earth’s environment. Francis urged them to “be the critical conscience of society.” He spoke at a Mass Sunday in St. Peter’s Basilica to mark a church day focused on youth. The pope expressed thanks for when young people have cultivated what he called the “dream of fraternity” and worked to “heal the wounds of God’s creation.” Francis has made care of the environment a key message of his papacy. The pope is expected to meet with young people from all over the world at the Catholic church’s jamboree in Portugal’s capital in August 2023.