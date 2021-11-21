Libyan interim PM submits bid for presidential elections

TRIPOLI, Libya (AP) — Libya’s interim prime minister filed a request Sunday to run for president despite being technically barred from the upcoming elections. Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah is meant to lead the country until a winner is declared following national and presidential elections on Dec. 24. Dbeibah is barred from running under Libya’s current elections laws. The vote faces growing uncertainty. Libya has been wracked by chaos since a NATO-backed uprising toppled the late dictator Moammar Gadhafi in 2011. Earlier this month, several controversial candidates came forward, including Seif al-Islam, the son and one-time heir apparent of Gadhafi.