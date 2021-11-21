IOC says Peng Shuai has told Olympic officials she is safe

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The IOC says Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai has taken part in a 30-minute video call from Beijing with Olympic officials and told them she was safe and well. It appears to be Peng’s first direct contact with sports officials outside China since she disappeared from public view on Nov. 2. She made a sexual assault allegation against a former member of the Communist Party’s ruling committee. The IOC says the call was with its president Thomas Bach, athletes commission chair Emma Terho and IOC member Li Lingwei, who’s a former tennis official.