Austrians enjoy final day before impending lockdown

By EMILY SCHULTHEIS

Associated Press

VIENNA (AP) — Austrians are enjoying a last day out in coffeehouses and at Christmas markets before the government will impose a nationwide lockdown to combat a growing fourth wave of coronavirus infections. The measures take effect Monday and are expected to last for a maximum of 20 days. But they will be reevaluated after 10 day and will require people to stay home apart from basic reasons like getting groceries, going to the doctor and exercising. Restaurants and most shops will close Monday and larger events will be canceled. Schools and kindergartens will remain open. But parents are encouraged to keep their children at home. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg also announced Friday that Austria will introduce a vaccine mandate as of Feb. 1.