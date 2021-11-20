Venezuelan musicians set world’s largest orchestra record

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Thousands of Venezuelan musicians, most of them children and adolescents, have earned the title of the world’s largest orchestra. The record was set by more than 8,500 musicians. The Guinness World Records announced the feat in a video released Saturday. The musicians, all connected to the country’s network of youth orchestras, earned the designation with a performance a week earlier of Tchaikovsky’s “Slavonic March.” They attempted the record during a patriotic concert at a military academy in the capital of Caracas. The previous record belonged to a Russian group that played that country’s national anthem.