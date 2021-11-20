US climate pledge faces test in Senate with global impact

By ELLEN KNICKMEYER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration and Democrats talked the climate talk at U.N. negotiations in Scotland. They’re now about to show whether a politically divided United States can walk the walk: and squeeze a $555 billion investment for clean energy through the narrowest of margins in the Senate. More than most political battles, what happens will have a lasting impact on Americans and all their neighbors on Earth. Modeling by researchers at Princeton University and elsewhere says the United States would likely almost make its emissions-cutting goal if the legislation passes. It if fails, researchers estimate the U.S. will miss its climate goal by 20%.