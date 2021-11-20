Officials: Sudan’s military agrees to reinstate ousted PM
CAIRO (AP) — Military and government officials say a deal has been reached between Sudan’s military and civilian leaders to reinstate Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok. The officials said Sunday that government officials and politicians arrested since the Oct. 25 coup will be released as part of the deal between the military and political parties, including the largest Umma Party. Hamdok will lead an independent technocratic Cabinet, the officials said.