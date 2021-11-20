Marchers across France decry violence against women

PARIS (AP) — Tens of thousands of protesters are marching through Paris and other French cities to demand more government action to prevent violence against women. The demonstrations on Saturday come amid growing outrage in France over women killed by their partners, and as French women are increasingly speaking out about sexual harassment and abuse. Protesters marched in Paris behind a large banner reading “Stop sexist and sexual violence.” Groups fighting violence against women said at least 101 women have been killed by their partner or ex-partner in France so far this year. Activists are urging the French government to spend 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) each year to fight violence against women, triple what it is spending now.