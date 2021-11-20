Lawyer: Czech model freed in Pakistan following acquittal

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — A Czech model sentenced in 2019 to eight years in prison on charges of attempting to smuggle heroin from Pakistan to the United Arab Emirates has been released from prison following her acquittal earlier this month. Her lawyer says Tereza Hluskova left the prison in the eastern city of Lahore late on Saturday. He says she was handed over to representatives of the Czech Embassy and headed to Islamabad, the Pakistani capital. The 24-year-old was arrested in January 2018 in possession of 8.5 kilograms, or 19 pounds, of heroin at the Lahore airport from where she was heading to Ireland via Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.