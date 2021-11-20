Israel returns Palestinian remains after mix up of bodies

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Israeli officials say they successfully returned the remains of a 14-year-old Palestinian after mistakenly returning a different corpse. Amjad Abu Sultan was killed last month while allegedly throwing firebombs in the occupied West Bank. The Israeli army returned the teenager’s body Saturday, describing Friday’s mix-up as an “unfortunate mistake.” The error has drawn further attention to Israel’s controversial policy of withholding the remains of Palestinians killed allegedly carrying out attacks. Israel agreed to return the bodies of Abu Sultan and Isra Khazimia citing “humanitarian grounds.” Abu Sultan was a minor when he committed his alleged attack while Isra Khazimia was reported to have had mental health issues.