Ex-girlfriend who reported bomber ID files suit over reward

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The ex-girlfriend of the man who detonated an explosive in downtown Nashville last Christmas has filed a lawsuit saying she should receive $284,000 in rewards offered after the blast. News outlets report Pamela Perry filed suit Friday in seeking the reward because she came forward “at great personal risk to aid law enforcement in identifying” Anthony Warner as the bomber. Warner parked an RV in the middle of a Nashville tourist district and set off the blast that killed him, injured others and damaged buildings. One company that offered a reward told WTVF-TV that it was for “capture and conviction,” which did not occur because Warner died. Another declined to comment.