Coronavirus infections soar to new record in Czech Republic

PRAGUE (AP) — Soaring coronavirus infection rates in the Czech Republic have hit a new record for the second time this week. The Health Ministry says the daily tally jumped to 22,936 on Friday, almost 500 more than the previous record set on Tuesday. The country’s infection rate has risen to 929 new cases per 100,000 residents over the past seven days. In a worrying sign, 110 people died on Thursday, the ministry said, with the daily death toll surpassing 100 for the first time since April. The government has approved new restrictions that target the unvaccinated in a bid to tackle the surge.