Wife of jailed ex-Interpol chief says friend risks same fate

By JOHN LEICESTER

Associated Press

LYON, France (AP) — The wife of the former Interpol president who disappeared in Beijing in 2018 and was imprisoned says she fears a similar fate awaits China’s latest candidate for a role with the international police body. China confirmed this week that it intends to seek a seat on Interpol’s governing body, but didn’t say who its candidate will be. Overseas lawmakers and rights activists said the candidate is a senior Chinese police official, Hu Binchen. The wife of imprisoned former Interpol President Meng Hongwei, Grace Meng, questioned in an exclusive interview with The Associated Press whether he, too, will “also be disappeared.”