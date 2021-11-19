Thailand’s festival honoring rivers also pollutes them

By TASSANEE VEJPONGSA

Associated Press

BANGKOK (AP) — People throughout Thailand are flocking to rivers to release small floats adorned with flowers and candles in an annual festival honoring the goddess of water. At the same tine, they also pile trash that clogs drains and canals and pollutes the country’s waters. Within hours of the Loy Krathong festival, which allows believers to symbolically float their misfortunes away, workers come out in the middle of the night to scoop up a sea of floats that have drifted along canals and the Chao Phraya River before they can decompose and contaminate the water. In the last two years, workers collected nearly half a million floats from Bangkok’s waterways, many of them made from plastic foam. Some conservationists advocate a virtual festival, especially during the pandemic.