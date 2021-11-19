Spain broadens counting of victims in gender violence crimes

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s left-wing government says it will begin to count in official statistics on gender violence the slayings of women or minors at the hands of men regardless of the relationship that existed between them. The move puts Spain at the forefront of an approach that considers men’s traditionally more powerful standing in society as playing a role in most killings of women. Equality Minister Irene Montero said Friday the change was necessary “because what is not counted doesn’t exist.” A total 37 women have been killed so far this year in Spain by their partners or ex-partners, and 1,118 since 2003.