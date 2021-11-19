Protesters rally at Georgian parliament for ill ex-president

TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — Demonstrators are rallying outside the parliament building in Georgia’s capital in support of imprisoned former President Mikheil Saakashvili, who doctors say is suffering neurological problems after more than seven weeks on hunger strike. Saakashvili’s supporters have demanded he be transferred from a prison clinic to a regular hospital because of his worsening health. On Friday, authorities offered to move him to a military hospital, but it was unclear if he would accept that. Saakashvili, who was president in 2008-13, left Georgia after the end of his second term and was later convicted in absentia of abuse of power and sentenced to six years in prison.