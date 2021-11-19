Prince Charles ends first tour since start of pandemic

CAIRO (AP) — Britain’s Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, have concluded their first foreign tour since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The prince of Wales and the duchess of Cornwall have been on a four-day trip to Jordan and Egypt meant to strengthen bilateral ties and discuss ways to combat climate change with leaders. Egypt is set to host the COP27 climate change conference next year. Charles on Friday visited a facility for entrepreneurs in downtown Cairo while Camilla stopped at an equestrian hospital. Later, they made a trip to the coastal city of Alexandria. Both Egypt and Jordan are former British protectorates.