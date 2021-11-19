Poland: Migrant camps along Belarus border have emptied

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish authorities said Friday there are no more migrants camping along the Belarus side of the European Union’s eastern border, but attempts at illegally crossing into the bloc’s territory are continuing and becoming more aggressive. Hundreds of Iraqis flew back home Thursday from Belarus after abandoning their hopes of reaching the EU. Still, many migrants hoping to reach European soil remained in a heated warehouse that Belarus recently made available near the border. The migrants had been camping in a cold and wet forest since Nov. 8. Ukraine, which borders both Belarus and Russia, said Friday it would build a fence along its border with those neighbors.