Jennifer Snowpez? Kids get creative with snowplow names

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Captain Snowpants; Yo Bro, No Snow; and Jennifer Snowpez are among the names that will be on some of Vermont’s snowplows this winter. Vermont school students participated in the state transportation department’s Name a Plow contest to come up with names for the snowplows serving their communities. The agency says the entries ranged from creative and clever to cute and silly. Participating schools got a visit from their newly named plows this week. Other names include Plowy McPlowFace, Brr-rito and Steve.