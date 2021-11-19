Iranian farmers protest, demand water be released from dam

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Thousands of farmers in central Iran have joined a protest demanding authorities to open a dam to relieve drought-stricken areas, state TV reported. Several prominent actors and athletes joined the peaceful movement in the city of Isfahan on Friday, urging the government to intervene to aid famers increasingly suffering from droughts that have worsened over the years. The demonstrations began earlier this month. The country’s top vice-president, Mohamad Mokhber, later gave a brief statement to state TV, saying that meetings were being held over the issue and “we are seriously trying to solve the water problem… especially for Isfahan.”