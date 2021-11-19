Furor over Miss South Africa appearing in pageant in Israel

By MOGOMOTSI MAGOME

Associated Press

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Controversy is swirling around the Miss South Africa beauty pageant, as the government has withdrawn its support for the event because of its plans to participate in the Miss Universe 2021 contest which is to be held in Israel in December. The current Miss South Africa, Lalela Mswane, appears to be caught in an uncomfortable spot because of the furor. The government announced this week that it has withdrawn its backing after it failed to persuade the Miss South Africa pageant organizers to pull out of the event to protest Israel’s policies toward the Palestinian territories.