Events in disappearance of former Teamsters head Jimmy Hoffa

By The Associated Press

The FBI’s confirmation Friday that it was looking at a former New Jersey landfill as a possible burial site for former Teamsters boss Jimmy Hoffa is the latest development in a search that began when he disappeared in 1975. It’s a search and investigation that so far has turned up many leads with no resolution. Hoffa was last seen when he went to a suburban Detroit restaurant to meet with a reputed Detroit mob enforcer and alleged New Jersey mob figure.