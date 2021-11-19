EU praises Bosnia for improved migration management

By SABINA NIKSIC

Associated Press

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — The European Union has praised the opening of a new migrant facility Friday in Bosnia, which had been criticized over the plight of migrants stranded in the dysfunctional Balkan country during their long trek to richer destinations. The new, organized Lipa camp, in the northwestern Krajina region, can accommodate, screen and register up to 1,500 people, and includes safe zones for unaccompanied minors and vulnerable people. “Eleven months ago, exactly, we were standing here, the same location but completely different circumstances, in the middle of a humanitarian crisis,” Johann Sattler, the EU representative in Bosnia, said at the opening ceremony Friday. “Today we are here in this new multi-purpose reception center.”