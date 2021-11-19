Black Americans see biased system in Rittenhouse verdict

By KATHLEEN FOODY

The Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — For many Black Americans, Kyle Rittenhouse’s acquittal of all charges by a Wisconsin jury on Friday confirmed their belief in two justice systems: one for white people and another for Black people. Rittenhouse, the two men he killed and the man he wounded are all white, but the case has been linked from the start to issues of race and the criminal justice system. Activists have previously pointed to differences in how police handled Rittenhouse’s case and that of Jacob Blake, the Black man who was shot by a white Kenosha police officer in August 2020, sparking protests that became destructive and violent.