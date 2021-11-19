Biden to get routine physical exam, his first as president

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is headed to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for his first routine physical as president. White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced the trip in a tweet early Friday. The 78-year-old Biden had his last full exam in December 2019. Doctors reported then that the former vice president was “healthy, vigorous” and “fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency.” Biden’s primary care physician since 2009, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, wrote in a note that the then-presidential candidate was in overall good shape.