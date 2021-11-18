Why can’t some COVID-19 vaccinated people travel to the US?

By VICTORIA MILKO

AP Science Writer

The United States opened its borders to people fully vaccinated against COVID-19, but some who got the shots are finding they’re still not eligible to visit. That’s because some vaccines have not been recognized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or World Health Organization. Among the most widely used vaccines that don’t meet the criteria are Russia’s Sputnik V and China’s CanSino shots. The WHO is awaiting more data about both vaccines before deciding whether to give them its emergency listing. The U.S. allows entry to anyone who got any combination of vaccines on the FDA and WHO lists.